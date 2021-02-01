The Delhi Police on Monday said that they had so far filed 44 cases and arrested 122 people in connection with the violence during the farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Eish Singhal said the names of those arrested in connection with the violence had been uploaded on the official website.

The list includes journalist Mandeep Punia. It showed that two elderly farmers from Punjab, aged 70 and 80, were also among those arrested.

Singhal urged people not to believe rumours about illegal detentions or missing protestors. “The Delhi Police’s investigation in the case is transparent,” he said. “Information about the arrests is also available with the concerned police stations and control rooms.”

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers’ groups, had alleged that over 100 people were missing after the violence, NDTV reported. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh later said that a helpline would be set up to locate them.

The Delhi Police had on Sunday sent 50 new notices to people accused of involvement in the violence, including farmer leaders. They also said that some tractors had been identified, and notices will be sent to their owners.

Several states have also registered cases against journalists for posts on the protestor who died during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day at Delhi’s Income Tax Office area.

The farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day turned chaotic after a section of protestors deviated from the routes agreed to with the Delhi Police. One protestor was killed in the clashes.

Prominent farmer unions and leaders distanced themselves from the violence, and blamed it on certain “anti social elements”. However, several farmer leaders were named in FIRs related to the violence.

The situation at Delhi’s border points, where farmers demanding the repeal of the agricultural laws have been camping for over two months, has been tense after the violence at the Republic Day tractor rally. The Centre has extended the ban on internet services near the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till Tuesday night.