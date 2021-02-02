Residents of Madhya Pradesh will now have to submit mandatory “character certificates” to get their driving licence, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday, quoting an order from the state’s transport department.

Additionally, the driving licences of those accused of committing crimes against women will be cancelled in the state, said Transport Commissioner MK Jain.

“As per instructions received from police training and research institute (PTRI), police headquarters, all regional and district transport officers have been directed to suspend the licences of the accused of crime against women after getting information from the police department,” an order by the state government stated. “Similarly, the applicant has to submit a character certificate after getting it verified by a police officer.”

The decision was part of a slew of measures introduced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government to curb the high rates of violent crimes against women.

Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said he was certain the new rule would go a long way in reducing such crimes. “Now, the background of drivers of all the government, private and public vehicles will be verified and it will make travelling in public transport safer for women,” he told the Hindustan Times.

Women rights activists, however, were skeptical. “It is good that the state government came up with this decision,” activist Rolly Shivhare told the newspaper. “But capital punishment failed to reduce the number of rapes with minor girls so I don’t think it will leave much impact on reducing crime.”

On January 12, Chouhan claimed that a system would be put in place where a woman moving out of her home for work would register herself at the local police station, and would be tracked for her safety.

His statement sparked immediate outrage on social media. Activists pointed out that the government’s focus appears to be on further restricting women’s movement, instead of making public spaces safer for them.

Following the backlash, on January 13, the Chief Minister’s Office clarified that the state’s proposed system for registering people was applicable to both women and men leaving the state for work, and was meant for the “security of the youth”. But women in the state fear that the system would disproportionately target them.