A 23-year-old man from a village in South Tripura district was allegedly shot dead by a Border Security Force official along the India-Bangladesh border, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

The man, identified as Jashim Miah, a resident of Debipur village of Belonia sub-division in the district, allegedly died of a bullet injury. The man’s father, Khalek Miah, claimed that his son had tried to intervene when he was being assaulted by border security personnel. Khalek Miah alleged that a BSF soldier opened fire at his son, who later succumbed to the injuries.

Following the incident, villagers blocked a road and demanded the arrest of the BSF jawan, after which police officers reached the spot.

“We are not yet in a position to convey what led to the incident,” an unidentified police officer at the district police headquarters told The Indian Express. “Our officers are still on the spot.”

The BSF later released a statement, according to Hindustan Times. “Seven to eight persons attempted to damage the international border fence with an intention to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh,” the force said. “When the BSF tried to resist, the miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons. In self-defense, the BSF fired with pump action gun that led the miscreants to flee from the spot and one sustained injury.”

The BSF added that the “injured miscreant” was taken to the primary health care centre at Hrishyamukh, and then referred to Sub Divisional Hospital in Belonia, where he was declared dead. “FIR of the incident has been lodged in the police station and BSF has ordered a departmental inquiry to investigate into the matter,” it added.