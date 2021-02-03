Budget Session: Centre, Opposition agree to discuss farmers’ protests
Confrontations are also likely over the Narendra Modi government’s Union Budget for 2021-’22.
The Centre and the Opposition parties came to an agreement on the discussion of farm laws on Wednesday. The deliberations will take place in the Rajya Sabha, where the Question Hour has been suspended for two days. A high-decibel session is expected in both Houses of Parliament, with discussions over the new farm laws on the cards.
Confrontations are also likely over the Narendra Modi government’s Union Budget for 2021-’22. While the government claimed the Budget was unprecedented and honest, the Opposition said it had failed to address core economic problems at a time when India is suffering from its worst recession in years while battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, on Tuesday had staged a walkout four times from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up the farmers’ agitation was rejected by Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu.
The Lower House, too, witnessed unruly scenes as the day’s business had to be suspended multiple times before adjourning for the day.
Live updates
10.03 am: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended three Aam Aadmi Party MPs – Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta, and Sushil Gupta – after sloganeering inside the Rajya Sabha, reports News18.
9.48 am: The farmer protests will be discussed for 15 hours in Parliament, the Centre has said in a development in its talks with the Opposition, reports NDTV. The deliberations will take place in the Rajya Sabha, where the Question Hour has been suspended for two days.
9.15 am: Congress MP Rajeev Satav gives a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for withdrawal of three farm laws, reports India Today.
9.06 am: The Opposition, led by the Congress, has submitted a slew of suspension of business notices in Rajya Sabha over the farmers’ agitation, reports News18. The notices have been tabled before Vice Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu by Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, All India Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the CPI(M).
9.04 am: Proceedings for the day begin in Rajya Sabha.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition leaders against the three farming laws.The Opposition staged a walk out from Rajya Sabha after Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu postponed discussions on the new legislations till Wednesday. The Upper House was later adjourned for the fourth time and final time for the day.
- The Centre has been given an extension to frame and implement the Citizenship Amendment Act by the committees on subordinate legislation in both the Houses of the Parliament. While the Lok Sabha committee granted an extension till April 9, the Upper House panel gave the government time till July 9.
- The Centre informed the Lok Sabha during the Budget session that it will not compensate the families of farmers who lost a member during the protests against the agricultural laws.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs said matters related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments and that the Centre was not planning to enact any anti-conversion law. The ministry also said that law enforcement agencies take action whenever such instances of violations come to the fore.