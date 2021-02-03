The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who provides them information about actor-turned-activist Deep Sindhu, and others accused in the Republic Day violence case, reported PTI.

Sidhu is wanted for allegedly instigating violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26. Besides him, the police announced Rs 50,000 for leads on Jagbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh, for their alleged involvement in the clash.

At least one protestor was killed and over 300 police officers were injured after thousands of farmers on tractors, horses and on foot took to the streets of Delhi on Republic Day to call for the repeal of contentious new agriculture laws. Protestors broke through barricades and poured into the city, clashing with a police force that tried to push them back with tear gas and a baton charge.

The Delhi Police have filed 44 cases and arrested over 120 people so far. Several farmer union leaders have been named in the police cases.

Farmer leaders have denied any involvement and blamed Sidhu for the escalation. Sidhu conducted a Facebook Live at the Red Fort, when a section of farmers had stormed inside the monument’s complex and hoisted flags there. Another video showed other protesting farmers chasing him away, accusing him of derailing their movement.

Sidhu has rejected all allegations against him.

The 36-year-old actor was the election agent of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sunny Deol in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He reportedly had been attempting to take a leadership role in the protest movement and many farmer leaders are opposed to him.