A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Indian celebrities, ministers tweet in one voice to counter international criticism of crackdown on farm law protests: The Centre slammed foreign celebrities backing farmers’ protests, while Rahul Gandhi said that India’s reputation in the international community was affected by government’s handling of the farmers agitation.
  2. Centre warns Twitter to remove accounts, tweets related to ‘farmer genocide’ hashtag or face action: Twitter had restored some of the accounts that the government had directed it to withhold.
  3. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait warns Centre about losing power if farm law not repealed: JJP’s Karnal district chief Inderjit Goraya resigned from the party in solidarity with the farmers. Opposition leaders targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for barricades at Delhi borders.
  4. Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai and others move SC against FIRs filed for tweets on farmer’s death: The Delhi Police announced Rs 1 lakh reward for leads on actor Deep Sidhu. The Supreme Court refused to hear plea seeking inquiry into tractor rally violence. 
  5. India ready to defeat ‘misadventures’, says Rajnath Singh after signing Rs 48,000 crore Tejas deal: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was awarded the contract to manufacture 83 Tejas light combat aircraft.
  6. Delhi HC asks Centre to reply on plea against changes in WhatsApp’s new privacy policy: The petition argued that the new privacy policy indicated there were ‘fissures’ in Indian data protection and privacy laws.
  7. Not a case of simple TRP manipulation, former BARC chief is mastermind of crime, says Mumbai court: Additional Sessions Judge MA Bhosale said a thorough investigation was required into the WhatsApp chats recovered from Partho Dasgupta’s phone.
  8. Pakistan Army chief says should solve Kashmir dispute with India in ‘dignified, peaceful’ manner: General Qamar Bajwa said that it was time to ‘extend the hand of peace in all directions’, but warned that his remark was not a sign of weakness.
  9. Oxford vaccine gives good immune response in elderly, says trial chief amid controversy: Countries such as France, Belgium and Germany have advised against giving the vaccine to older people.
  10. Police in Myanmar file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi for offences under import-export law: Documents submitted to a court alleged that she illegally imported and used communications equipment, including walkie-talkies.