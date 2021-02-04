Parliament: Proceedings start in Rajya Sabha, stormy session expected on farm laws
The Rajya Sabha is expected to vote on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
Stormy confrontations on the contentious agriculture laws are likely to continue in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding a separate discussion on the farmer protests.
On Wednesday, the Centre and the Opposition parties came to an agreement on the discussion of farm laws. The 15-hour deliberations will take place in the Rajya Sabha, where the Question Hour has been suspended for two days.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the Opposition in the House, urged prime minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the legislations. The day also witnessed three Aam Aadmi Party MPs, including Sanjay Singh, getting suspended for a day for “creating ruckus” in Rajya Sabha.
Live updates
9.55 am: Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar of the Telugu Desam Party, while speaking on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address, says the government should be “magnanimous in considering the farmers demands,” reports The Hindu.
9.50 am: Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha asserts that India’s democracy “will not be weakened by anyone’s tweets,” reports The Hindu. He is referring to the Centre’s response to tweets by pop star Rihanna and other international personalities in support of the farm laws.
“A country is made of relationships, you have ended so many relationships,” Jha says. “Our democracy is strong, it will not be weakened by anyone’s tweet.”
9.26 am: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy introduces Bill in Rajya Sabha to replace the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, reports ANI.
9.22 am: Congress MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the farm laws, reports The Indian Express.
9.20 am: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh requests that more members be allowed in the Rajya Sabha hall to create an atmosphere of debate, reports The Indian Express. Currently, members are spread across Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha halls due to coronavirus protocols. House Naidu says they will discuss the issue later.
9.19 am: The day’s proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha.
9.16 am: In Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will introduce The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 202.
9.15 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 in the Upper House today, reports The Indian Express.
9.10 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- Protests against the new farm laws dominated the Lok Sabha proceedings, following which the House was adjourned for the rest of the day.
- In Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad urged the Centre to repeal the three laws. He told the Rajya Sabha that the British had also withdrawn a farming law during their rule.
- Earlier in the day, the Centre and the Opposition parties came to an agreement on the discussion of farm laws. The 15-hour deliberations will take place in the Rajya Sabha, where the Question Hour has been suspended for two days.
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha that the deaths of four Tamil Nadu fishermen in Sri Lanka was unacceptable, and that India had taken up the matter with the Sri Lankan government in the “strongest terms”. The four fishermen were reported missing on January 19. Four days later, the Sri Lankan Navy said that their bodies had been found in the Palk Strait. The fishermen reportedly died after their boat collided with a Sri Lankan Navy vessel.
- The day also witnessed three Aam Aadmi Party MPs, including Sanjay Singh, getting suspended for a day for “creating ruckus” in Rajya Sabha.