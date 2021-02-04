India on Thursday reported 12,899 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,07,90,183, the health ministry data showed. Deaths rose by 107 to 1,54,703.

As many as 1,04,80,455 people have recovered from the infection so far. The active cases remained below the 2 lakh mark at 1,55,025 for the 16th consecutive day.

The country has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States, but infection rate has slowed significantly since September.

India, which started its vaccination programme on January 16, has inoculated more than 44 lakh healthcare workers against the coronavirus.

A total of 19,92,16,019 samples have been tested for the infection up to Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said. Of these, 7,42,841 were tested on Wednesday, it added.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10.4 crore people and killed over 22 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.63 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.