The big news: Delhi Police say FIR not against Greta Thunberg but ‘toolkit’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India said US’ remarks on farm stir must be seen in its entirety, and nationwide sero survey showed large population still vulnerable to Covid.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Greta Thunberg not named, FIR mentions only creators of toolkit, say Delhi Police: The activist said she ‘still stands with farmers’ after reports about FIR against her.
- US’ comments on farm law protest should be read in their entirety, says India: Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said that America has acknowledged steps taken by India for agricultural reform.
- Over 21% of India’s population has past exposure to coronavirus, shows ICMR’s third sero survey: Meanwhile, the government announced that the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13. The Centre also put the number of doctor deaths at 162, but the Indian Medical Association said over 700 have died.
- China’s actions seriously disturbed peace along LAC border, Centre tells Parliament: The two countries have so far held nine rounds of military talks in an attempt to ease tensions.
- Two anti-CAA parties, including one led by Akhil Gogoi, to contest Assam elections together: Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely to be held in April-May.
- Priyanka Gandhi visits family of farmer who died during rally, says ‘stop viewing protests as conspiracy’: The company said the decision was taken in view of several countries beginning the vaccination process.
- Facebook says it will remove misinformation about safety, efficacy, ingredients of Covid-19 vaccine: The company said the decision was taken in view of several countries beginning the vaccination process.
- Delhi residents claim ownership of land given for construction of Ayodhya mosque: The petition was filed before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, and the matter will likely be taken up for hearing on February 8.
- In Jammu and Kashmir, 183 people still under detention, Centre tells Parliament: Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy provided the information in a written response to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s question.
- Myanmar military blocks access to Facebook, says those ‘troubling stability’ are spreading fake news: The country’s military had on Monday staged a takeover and detained several leaders of the country’s ruling National League for Democracy.