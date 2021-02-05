The Trinamool Congress on Friday rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim that it had been refused permission to hold a “rath yatra” in West Bengal, ahead of the Assembly elections. BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to flag off the yatra in Nadia district on Saturday.

“They [the BJP] are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth,” the Trinamool Congress tweeted. “BJP must show material evidence of GoWB [Government of West Bengal] denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP’s attempt to claim victimhood.”

The party added that a BJP member had asked the chief secretary for permission, and was directed to the local authorities for the same. “Meanwhile, a PIL was also filed regarding the same in the High Court and the matter is now sub judice,” the Trinamool Congress said. “We thereby clarify that AITC [All India Trinamool Congress] has nothing to do with this issue.”

A BJP functionary had sought permission from Chief Secy, whose office directed them to local authorities. Meanwhile, a PIL was also filed regarding the same in the High Court & the matter is now sub judice.



The petition mentioned by the Trinamool Congress said that the BJP should not be allowed to take out the “rath yatra” since it would affect the coronavirus situation as well as law and order, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Youth Congress said that the it will hold a huge motorcycle rally in Nadia district on the same day of the BJP’s outreach event, NDTV reported. However, it is unclear whether the routes of the two rallies will cross.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress have been locked in a bitter fight ahead of the crucial elections in April-May. On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the party was talking about creating a “Sonar Bangla” or Golden Bengal after destroying “Sonar Bharat”.

A huge controversy erupted in the state last month as Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in an event to honour freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. Banerjee refused to speak at the event, after saying she felt insulted by “Jai Shri Ram” slogans that were shouted there.