The district administration of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh has issued notices to local leaders associated with the protests against the new farm laws, asking them to sign a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh to “ensure peace” is maintained in the jurisdiction, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

Former Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Veerpal Singh Rathi told the newspaper that he and six others received notices a day before they participated in a mahapanchayat in Baraut tehsil on January 31, where it was decided that farmers from the region should move to the Ghazipur and Singhu borders to join the agitation. The notice issued to Rathi asked him to sign a personal bond worth Rs 2 lakh and hand over two sureties of the same amount for one year to “maintain peace”.

Baraut Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Sharma said the bonds were sent to Rathi and others because it was suspected that they could incite people protesting over farmer laws through their speeches. “There is a fear that because of their provocation, the protests could turn violent,” Sharma added.

Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar, however, claimed that the notices are not related to the farmer protests, but were issued keeping in mind the upcoming panchayat elections and “other law and order issues”. “The process of issuing notices is still on,” he told The Indian Express. “We have so far issued notices to 700 persons.”

Rathi alleged the administration was trying to dissuade them from supporting the farmers.

“The administration issued these notices on the apprehension that we may violate law and order,” he said. “I have so far not appeared before the administration. Our silent protest over the three farm laws will continue.”

The former MLA said that he was also summoned by the Delhi Police to record his statement in connection with the violence at Red Fort during a tractor rally of farmers on Republic Day. He alleged that his name was being “falsely dragged into that case”.

Sanjeev Chaudhary, a member of the influential Desh Khap in Baghpat, told The Indian Express that the administration issued notices to around 200 farmers who were actively supporting the protest. “Notices were issued to poor farmers demanding personal bonds ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh with sureties to ensure that they do not come out and get involved in the protest,” he added.

Similar notices were also issued in Sambha and Sitapur districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In January, the Allahabad High Court had sought a response from authorities in Sitapur on a plea alleging “financial hardship” of farmers after the district administration demanded personal bonds from them. The bonds ranged from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh plus sureties “on the apprehension that they may violate law and order”.

In December, a similar move by the district administration in Sambhal had triggered widespread outrage.