Parliament: PM Narendra Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha today
Discussions on the new farm laws are likely to continue in both the Houses after a stormy session last week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha.
Discussions on the new farm laws are likely to continue in Parliament after a stormy session last week. Both the Houses were adjourned early on Friday after fiery debates between the Centre and the Opposition on the contentious legislations.
On February 5, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had asserted that there was nothing wrong in the new policies, alleging that the Opposition was misleading and misinforming the farmers. His comments were met with strong objections from opposition members who accused the minister of lying.
Live updates
9.15 am: Modi will start speaking around 10.30 am.
8.54 am: Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.
8.52 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nabam Rebia has given Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha and demanded for the creation of a separate all India service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, reports ANI.
8.42 am: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Mumbai Police’s investigation of the Television Ratings Point scam, reports India Today.
8.40 am: Union minister G Kishan Reddy wll move that the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, in Rajya Sabha today. He will also move that the bill be passed.
8.35 am: The Congress on Sunday issued a whip to all the MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha today, reports News18.
8.30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in the Rajya Sabha today on discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address, reports News18. The discussion on the motion has been the main business transacted by the Upper House over three days in which 50 members from 25 parties participated.
