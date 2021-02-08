India on Monday registered 11,831 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,08,38,194. The country reported 84 deaths in 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,54,996.

A total of 1,05,34,505 people in India have recovered from the infection so far. The number of active cases has been reduced to 1,48,609.

More than 58 lakh health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far, according to data from the Union health ministry. Of these, 36,804 were inoculated in 24 hours.

The government had on Saturday said that beneficiaries who took their first shot on January 16 will begin receiving the second dose from February 13. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India was working on seven more coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all citizens get inoculated.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10.61 crore people and killed over 23.16 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.91 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.