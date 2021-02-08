A Pakistani intruder was shot dead on the International Border in Jammu’s Samba district on Monday, PTI reported, citing the Border Security Force.

The incident took place near the Chak Faquira border post around 9.45 am, officials said.

“Despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving towards the border fence and was fired upon by BSF troops,” a spokesperson said. “Body of one Pakistani intruder has been recovered.”

Jammu BSF Inspector General NS Jamwal said they were waiting for the police and the Pakistan Rangers to investigate the matter, ANI reported.

The person had entered about 40 metres into the Indian territory, according to the Hindustan Times.

In a similar incident, another intruder was killed in the same area on November 23. A tunnel, about six to eight years old, was also found in the area recently.