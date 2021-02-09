A look at the headlines right now:

Amit Shah refutes claim he sat on Rabindranath Tagore’s chair in Santiniketan: The home minister instead shared photos of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi sitting on the Nobel laureate’s sofa. In Uttarakhand, toll rises to 31, nearly 175 people still missing; Tapovan tunnel entrance cleared: At least 30 workers are feared to be trapped inside a tunnel that was swamped at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district. PM Narendra Modi gets tearful as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad: Azad and three other MPs from Jammu and Kashmir will complete their terms in the Rajya Sabha next week. Rahul Gandhi says VK Singh should have been sacked after his comments on crossing LAC: The Union minister had said that India has crossed the Line of Actual Control more times than China, but the government does not publicly announce it. No coronavirus deaths reported in 15 states, Union Territories in 24 hours, says Centre: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that seven states and UTs have not recorded any new fatalities in the last three weeks. Meanwhile, Delhi reported zero coronavirus deaths in 24 hours – a first since April. No indication of coronavirus in China’s Wuhan city before December 2019, says WHO team: The China team head said that studies showed the virus ‘can be carried long-distance on cold chain products’, pointing to a possible importation of the virus. YouTube removes two songs about farmers’ protest after Centre’s legal complaint: The songs were critical of the farm laws and spoke about the government’s alleged insensitivity towards farmers. ED raids office of Newsclick, residences of senior management for alleged money laundering: The central agency was reportedly investigating funding the news organisation had received from ‘dubious companies’ abroad. New labour codes to allow 4-day work week, says Centre: The 48-hour weekly limit on working hours will continue, which may lead to longer daily shifts. Nitish Kumar expands Bihar Cabinet, 17 new ministers including Shahnawaz Hussain take oath: Nine ministers from the BJP and eight from the JD(U) were inducted into the Cabinet.