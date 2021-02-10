The big news: China announces ‘synchronised’ disengagement from Pangong Tso, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A forensics report said malware was used to infiltrate a laptop belonging to Rona Wilson, and PM Modi defended the farm laws in Parliament.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian, Chinese soldiers at LAC border have started disengagement along Pangong Tso, claims China: However, the Indian side has not commented on the matter yet.
- Key evidence against jailed activists in Bhima Koregaon was planted using malware, says forensic report: Activist Rona Wilson moved Bombay High Court for SIT inquiry into letters allegedly planted on his laptop.
- Farm laws not coercive, protestors at Delhi borders victims of rumours, says Modi in Parliament: The prime minister was interrupted multiple times in his over 90-minute address in Lok Sabha as Opposition protested against the farm laws.
- Twitter withholds some accounts flagged by Centre, but says ‘orders not consistent with Indian law’: BJP leaders attacked the company for ‘holding itself above law’.
- Toll rises to 32 in Uttarakhand glacier disaster, search on for nearly 35 trapped in tunnel: Rescuers are yet to make contact with the people trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel.
- In MJ Akbar vs Priya Ramani case, Delhi court defers judgement till February 17: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said he received the written submissions in the defamation case late.
- SC stays dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat: INS Viraat served Indian Navy for nearly three decades before being decommissioned in 2017.
- Newsclick says ‘our voice can’t be muzzled’ as ED raids continue for over 30 hours: The Editors Guild of India, The Press Club of India and The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the action against the news portal.
- Kangana Ranaut agrees to withdraw plea against BMC, to file for regularisation of her residence: The court also granted two weeks of protection to the actor, if the civic body decided against her application.
- Myanmar Police fire rubber bullets as protestors defy ban, one critically injured: The police also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protestors, who have vowed to continue their agitation.