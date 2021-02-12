Parliament: Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman to reply on Union Budget
The first leg of the Budget session will conclude today.
Proceedings in Rajya Sabha began on Friday at 9 am in what is scheduled to be the last day of the first leg of the Budget session of the Parliament. The Parliament sitting for Saturday has been cancelled and the House will convene again for the second leg of the Budget session on March 8.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the House on the discussion on the Union Budget she presented on February 1.
Live updates
9.19 pm: First leg of the Budget session will conclude on Friday with an extended sitting of the Rajya Sabha, scheduled till 3 pm, reports The Hindu. The House will sit again for the second leg on March 8.
9.13 am: Trinamool Congress MP Abir Ranjan Biswas gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the “sale of public sector undertakings”, reports ANI.
9.12 am: BJP MP Deepak Prakash gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “non-implementation of welfare schemes of Central government by the state governments”, reports ANI.
9.11 am: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha has gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over “alleged fudging and manipulation of Covid-19 testing data in Bihar”, reports ANI.
9.09 am: Rajya Sabha proceedings begin. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply in the House on the discussion on Union Budget, reports ANI.
Here are the top updates from Thursday
- The Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the new farm laws. He said the intent of the first legislation was to “end mandis” and that the country was being run by “hum do, humare do (we two, ours two)” policy.
- Congress MP P Chidambaram criticised the Budget delivered by the Narendra Modi government, saying it was “prepared for the rich, of the rich and by the rich”. He said the Centre has not done enough for the poor and migrant workers.
- Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave details about the disengagement process of the forces initiated at the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso, along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.
- Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned that action will be taken against those who misuse social media platforms to spread fake news and fuel violence.