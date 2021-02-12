A 25-year-old man died due to stabbing injuries after a quarrel at a birthday party in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, the police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday night after the accused allegedly got involved in an argument with Rinku Sharma over their eatery business which had to be shut after they incurred losses.

Earlier on Thursday, the police had arrested four accused – Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam. On the day of the incident, the accused had gone to the victim’s house after the birthday party and stabbed him with a knife. Sharma was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

“All the four men have been arrested and a case has been registered against them,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama told PTI.

On Friday morning, the police tweeted details about the incident and specifically mentioned that any other motive alluded to it was “factually wrong”. The police debunked theories with inauthentic narrative.

On 10.2.21 eve,a scuffle ensued during a birthday party in the area of Mangolpuri,following which Victim Rinku Sharma got injured in stabbing, who later succumbed to injury during treatment.A case under relevant sections was registered & all 04 accused were arrested@DelhiPolice — @DCPOUTERDELHI (@dcpouter) February 12, 2021

All persons are known to each other and live in the same locality. Any other motive alluded to this incident is factually wrong. @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice @ssyips — @DCPOUTERDELHI (@dcpouter) February 12, 2021

The police’s statement came after Hindutva outfit Vishva Hindu Parishad claimed that Sharma was killed for collecting funds in the donation drive for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, reported The Indian Express. On Friday morning, at least three topics – “रिंकू शर्मा”, “Bajrang Dal” and “Ram Mandir” – were among the top 20 trends on Twitter in India, as several Hindutva activists peddled the distorted version. Videos were also shared with incorrect facts.

According to the police, both Sharma and the four accused had opened their respective eateries in nearby areas in Rohini area of Delhi in October. However, both had to be closed down due to losses. The two parties blamed each other for the losses and often had heated arguments over the matter. On Wednesday, they resorted to slaps and then threatened each other before leaving the birthday party.

Later, the four men went to Sharma’s house, where he along with his elder brother were waiting with sticks. A fight ensued and led to the stabbing, the police told PTI.