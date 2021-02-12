Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal.

“There is violence happening in my state,” Trivedi told the House. “We cannot speak anything here. I’m feeling suffocated that we’re not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can’t do anything sitting here, then you must resign. “

Trivedi said that he will continue to work for the people of West Bengal. He also thanked the Trinamool Congress for sending him to Rajya Sabha. “My voice of conscience is saying what Swami Vivekananda used to say – arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached,” Trivedi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh asked Trivedi to submit his resignation to the chairperson in writing.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Saugata Roy said he was saddened by Trivedi’s resignation, NDTV reported. I knew he was dissatisfied but I did not know he would quit,” Roy said.

Soon after Trivedi announced his resignation, BJP’s leader in charge in Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said: “Dinesh Trivedi is more than welcome to join BJP,” NDTV reported. “He has taken a year to quit the Trinamool”.

Unidentified officials have also told News18 that the former Trinamool leader is likely to join the saffron party.