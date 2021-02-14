Fourteen people, including eight women and a child, were killed after a mini bus collided with a truck in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh early on Sunday, PTI reported, quoting police. Four others were injured in the incident.

The accident took place after the mini bus hit a road divider at a high speed, fell over it and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road, NDTV reported. “The accident took place around 4 am at Veldurti mandal (division), near Madapuram,” Kurnool Police Chief K Fakkeerappa told NDTV.

The group of people were going on a pilgrimage to Ajmer in Rajasthan from Madanapalle in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, Fakkeerappa said. Police are investigating if the driver slept or if there was a tyre burst and the vehicle went out of control, NDTV reported.

The dead bodies were taken to the Kurnool Government General Hospital mortuary, while the injured were taken to the hospital. Kurnool Collector G Veerapandian has given orders to give treatment to the injured for free of cost, according to The News Minute.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Mnister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the families of those deceased and wished speedy recovery of those injured. He instructed officials to expedite relief work and medical help.