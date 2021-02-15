Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, ANI reported. He was admitted to UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad and is currently in a stable condition, The Indian Express reported.

Rupani, 64, had collapsed on stage while speaking at a rally in Vadodara on Sunday, following which he was flown to the Ahmedabad hospital, accompanied by a medical team. His samples were collected on Sunday night and sent for an RT-PCR test which came out positive for coronavirus, PTI reported, quoting a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

“His [Rupani’s] symptoms are mild and HRCT Thorax [chest scan], IL-6 [indicator for inflammation], D-dimer [indicator for blood clotting] and oxygen saturation are normal and his condition is stable,” stated the bulletin issued by Dr RK Mehta, Director at the Ahmedabad hospital.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat unit President CR Paatil told reporters that Rupani had fever for the past few days, and had been campaigning despite requests from party leaders to take a break, The Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 11,649 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,09,16,589, the health ministry data showed. Deaths rose by 90 to 1,55,732.