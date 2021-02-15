The big news: Delhi Police claim Disha Ravi with 2 others created ‘toolkit’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Maharashtra minister said inquiry into pro-Centre tweets revealed BJP IT cell’s role, and night curfew in four Gujarat cities extended.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Disha Ravi and two others attended Zoom call before Republic Day tractor rally, say police: While the police issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Jacob and Shantanu earlier in the day, climate activist Disha Ravi has been sent to police custody for five days.
- Inquiry reveals role of BJP IT cell head, 12 influencers, says Anil Deshmukh on tweets supporting Centre: The home minister also clarified that he had not ordered an inquiry into the tweets of celebrities, including Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar.
- Night curfew in four Gujarat cities extended till February 28: This was announced on the day Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for the infection.
- Centre allows mapping, geospatial data for general use for Indian entities: Foreign players can licence the information but not own it.
- No new Covid-19 case in 188 districts, not one death reported due to vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan: The Union health minister said ‘if there’s death after vaccination, it’s being investigated’.
- ‘Those with anti-national thought should be destroyed,’ says Haryana minister Anil Vij on Disha Ravi: The tweet was flagged by someone from Germany, but Twitter found it was not subject to removal.
- ‘Minorities commission can’t have so many vacancies,’ Delhi HC asks Centre to file report in 10 days: The court asked the Centre to explain why six out of seven posts at the National Commission for Minorities were lying vacant.
- In Sushant Singh case, FIR for forging prescription quashed against one sister, upheld against another: The Mumbai Police had filed the FIR on the basis of a complaint by Rajput’s former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty.
- BJP using governor’s office to destablise Maharashtra government, alleges Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut: He said that there was an ‘open war’ between the Maharashtra government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
- 17 people, including former BJP MLA arrested in two cases of vandalism on Valentine’s Day in Bhopal: The attackers accused the restaurant owners of promoting ‘love jihad’ and threatened to kill them.