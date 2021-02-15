A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Disha Ravi and two others attended Zoom call before Republic Day tractor rally, say policeWhile the police issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Jacob and Shantanu earlier in the day, climate activist Disha Ravi has been sent to police custody for five days.
  2. Inquiry reveals role of BJP IT cell head, 12 influencers, says Anil Deshmukh on tweets supporting Centre: The home minister also clarified that he had not ordered an inquiry into the tweets of celebrities, including Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar.
  3. Night curfew in four Gujarat cities extended till February 28: This was announced on the day Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for the infection.
  4. Centre allows mapping, geospatial data for general use for Indian entities: Foreign players can licence the information but not own it.
  5. No new Covid-19 case in 188 districts, not one death reported due to vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan: The Union health minister said ‘if there’s death after vaccination, it’s being investigated’.
  6. ‘Those with anti-national thought should be destroyed,’ says Haryana minister Anil Vij on Disha Ravi: The tweet was flagged by someone from Germany, but Twitter found it was not subject to removal.
  7. Minorities commission can’t have so many vacancies,’ Delhi HC asks Centre to file report in 10 days: The court asked the Centre to explain why six out of seven posts at the National Commission for Minorities were lying vacant.
  8. In Sushant Singh case, FIR for forging prescription quashed against one sister, upheld against another: The Mumbai Police had filed the FIR on the basis of a complaint by Rajput’s former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty.
  9. BJP using governor’s office to destablise Maharashtra government, alleges Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut: He said that there was an ‘open war’ between the Maharashtra government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
  10. 17 people, including former BJP MLA arrested in two cases of vandalism on Valentine’s Day in Bhopal: The attackers accused the restaurant owners of promoting ‘love jihad’ and threatened to kill them.