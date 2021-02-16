A court in Delhi on Tuesday allowed petitions of 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi seeking a copy of the first information report registered in connection with the investigation into a document about the farmers’ protests against the new agriculture laws, reported Bar and Bench. The court also allowed Ravi to obtain a copy of the remand application.

Ravi was arrested on Saturday from her Bengaluru residence by the crime branch of the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing and editing a document intended to help the protests against the new farms laws. A Delhi court had on Sunday sent Ravi to police custody for five days. The “toolkit” – a common term used by social activists for campaign material – was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of India’s protesting farmers on February 4.

On Tuesday, Patiala House Court’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed the 22-year-old to access warm clothes and books, according to Bar and Bench. She was also granted daily access to her lawyer for 30 minutes and allowed 15 minutes with her family.

The pleas were moved through Ravi’s counsel. The climate change activist’s police custody ends on February 19.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday sent a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking information on the arrest of the 22-year old climate activist. The letter cited media reports that said Ravi was brought to Delhi from Bengaluru without her parents being informed. It further said that she was brought to the national Capital without being presented before a court in Bengaluru for a transit remand, and was thereafter presented in a Delhi court without a lawyer of her choice.

Also read: