The big news: Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress swept the Punjab local body elections, and lawyer Nikita Jacob got protection from arrest for three weeks in the ‘toolkit’ case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Journalist Priya Ramani not guilty in MJ Akbar defamation case, rules Delhi court: Ramani’s counsel Rebecca John said that this was the most important case of her career. After the verdict, the journalist said that she “represents all women who spoke up”.
- Congress wins 7 of 8 municipal corporations in Punjab local body polls; Mohali results tomorrow: The results came as a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party amid the farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws.
- Lawyer Nikita Jacob gets protection from arrest for three weeks in farm protest document case: The court observed that Jacob had made herself available for investigation by cooperating with the police.
- ‘No link between Uttarakhand glacier disaster and Char Dham road-widening project,’ Centre tells SC: The head of the Supreme Court-appointed committee monitoring the highway project, drew a connection between the two.
- Rahul Gandhi says he has forgiven his father’s killers, adds ‘no hatred towards anybody’: In Puducherry, the Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not letting the government of the Union Territory to function.
- Petrol prices stay above Rs 100 in Rajasthan as fuel gets costlier for ninth straight day: Following Wednesday’s increase of 25 paise, petrol in Delhi cost Rs 89.54 per litre, while every litre of diesel cost Rs 79.95.
- In Madhya Pradesh accident, toll rises to 51, bus driver arrested: Rescuers found four more bodies, including that of a six-month-old baby.
- Coronavirus vaccine will hopefully be available in open market by year-end, says AIIMS director: Dr Randeep Guleria said the vaccines will be available only when ‘prime targets are covered’.
- ‘We guarantee, elections will happen,’ says Myanmar’s military amid spiralling protests: The military also dismissed the suggestion that Aung Suu Kyi and others were in detention, saying they were in their homes for their own security.
- Nepal ‘formally objects’ to Tripura CM’s comments on BJP expansion plan in neighbouring countries: Biplab Kumar Deb had said that Home Minister Amit Shah told a party meeting that BJP has plans to form government in Nepal and Sri Lanka.