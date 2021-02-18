A look at the headlines right now:

Puducherry LG orders Congress to prove majority in floor test on February 22 amid political crisis: The V Narayanasamy-led Congress government was reduced to a minority on Tuesday, following the resignation of four MLAs.

Three media houses get Delhi HC notice on Disha Ravi’s plea on alleged leak of probe details: The arrested climate activist had sought action against Times Now, India Today and News18 for their coverage of the farmers’ protest document case. SC closes Gogoi sexual harassment case, says conspiracy can’t be ruled out against former CJI: The court said that two years had passed since the allegations and the “possibility of recovery of electronic evidence now is unlikely”.

Trains stopped in some places as farmers sit on tracks to protest farm laws: However, later in the day, the Railways said that the blockade caused minimal disruption of train services in majority of the zones. On Unnao Dalit girls’ death, UP Police chief says postmortem is inconclusive, no injury marks on bodies: They were found dead in a field on Wednesday, in what the police initially said was a suspected case of poisoning. Weekend lockdown imposed in Maharashtra’s Amravati, fresh restrictions in Yavatmal amid rising cases: In Mumbai, the civic body said buildings will be sealed if five or more coronavirus cases are detected.

Maharashtra Congress threatens to stop shooting of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar’s films: The party’s state chief Nana Patole criticised them for not speaking about the rising fuel prices under the BJP government, like they did when his party was in power at the Centre. VK Sasikala moves court in Chennai against her removal as AIADMK’s general secretary: She was released from jail on January 27 following a four-year-long sentence in a corruption case. ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan to join BJP months ahead of Kerala Assembly elections: The 88-year old former Delhi Metro chief said he was open to contesting polls.

In Punjab civic body polls, Congress wins 37 wards to secure Mohali municipal corporation: With this, the party secured a victory in seven municipal corporations.

