India reported 13,193 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Friday, as the total number of cases went up to 1,09,63,394, according to the health ministry data. The toll rose to 1,56,111, with 97 new deaths, while the number of active cases in the country stood at 1,39,542.

A total of 1,01,88,007 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far on health workers and frontline workers, according to the government data. On Thursday, the health ministry also said that India currently stood third among all countries, in highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after the United States and the United Kingdom.

The government is also preparing a list of comorbidities to identify individuals who will be included in the priority group for the next phase of vaccination, the Hindustan Times reported.

“The guidelines to identify individuals with comorbidities have already been prepared,” NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on Thursday. “It will be unveiled very soon. Apart from the expert group, we have discussed with state governments and we are in comfort that this is implementable.”

Meanwhile, amid a spike in daily cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation on Thursday issued updated coronavirus-related guidelines. The state reported 5,427 new cases on Friday, the first instance of over 5,000 single-day infections in 75 days, according to PTI. The state’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Globally, the total number of cases stood at 11,02,89,988, while as many as 24,41,112 people have died because of the infection, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.