A look at the headlines right now:

Greta Thunberg tweets in support of Disha Ravi, says protesting a ‘non-negotiable human right’: Thunberg tagged a post from Friday For Future India, the Indian chapter of the global movement that the Swedish climate activist began in 2018. China reveals names of four soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with India: Videos of the clash were also released by the Chinese state media. Amit Shah summoned by Bengal court in defamation case filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee: The MP/MLA court has asked the Union home minister to appear before it either personally or through a lawyer at 10 am on February 22. Madras HC issues notice to Centre, Serum Institute as volunteer alleges serious trial side effects: The petitioner has demanded that the vaccine be declared unsafe and a compensation of Rs 5 crores. Disha Ravi sent to three-day judicial custody by Delhi court in farm protest document case: Meanwhile, the Delhi HC flagged ‘sensationalised reporting’ and sought editorial control while hearing the climate activist’s plea against media. ‘Face mask only shield in fight against coronavirus,’ says Maharashtra CM amid rise in cases: Meanwhile, various political leaders and ministers in the state have tested positive for the infection in the state. Two policemen shot dead by suspected militants at tea stall in Srinagar: The attack took place in the city’s Baghat Barzulla area, which is situated along the high-security airport road. WhatsApp indicates it will go ahead with privacy policy amid backlash: Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed WhatsApp to give an undertaking that private data of users was not being shared with a third party. HC seeks response from AAP, police on dismissal of bail pleas of Pinjra Tod members: Advocate Adit S Pujari, appearing for Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, argued that the investigation in the case was ‘tainted’. UK’s Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle will not return as working members of royal family: The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be revoked and redistributed among others.