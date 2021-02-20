A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Where is evidence to show link between Disha Ravi and R-Day violence, asks court: The activist had argued that the ‘toolkit’ was merely a resource document and not seditious, while the police had claimed she was part of a ‘sinister plan’.
  2. Karnataka makes negative Covid-19 report mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra: India recorded 13,993 new cases and 101 deaths and lockdown was imposed in parts of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, a study showed that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine was more effective with a 3-month gap before the second dose.
  3. India, China hold tenth round of talks after completing disengagement at Pangong Tso: As agreed upon, the meeting took place within 48 hours of the two sides completing disengagement at the lake.
  4. Ensure urgent resolution of farm law protests, Amarinder Singh tells Centre at NITI Aayog meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that government policies would be aimed towards raising productivity and cutting down on imports in the farm sector.
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman calls rising fuel prices ‘vexatious’ matter, says no answer except reducing rates: The finance minister also urged India Inc to unleash “animal spirits” and bring in fresh investment to make India one of the fastest-growing economies of the world
  6. Modi government is weak, it will back down, Priyanka Gandhi tells farmers on farm laws: Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge, the new leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said opposing the government’s policies just for the sake of doing so was not his style of functioning.
  7. Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win fourth Grand Slam: Osaka edged a tight first set but controlled the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at Rod Laver Arena.
  8. Mars rover Perseverance sends ‘selfie’ from the planet: The rover also sent the first colour images from the planet on Friday.
  9. BJP not communal; Hindus, Christians being tricked with ‘love jihad’, claims ‘metro man’ Sreedharan: The ‘metro man”, who is set to join the BJP on Sunday, also backed the party’s stand on matters including consumption of beef.
  10. West Bengal BJP youth leader, her associates arrested in Kolkata for carrying cocaine: Police are investigating if Pamela Goswami, the arrested BJP leader, was part of a drug racket.