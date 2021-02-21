India on Sunday signed a $50 million [approximately Rs 3,600 crore] defence Line of Credit agreement with the Maldives to facilitate the country’s capability building in the maritime domain, reported PTI. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Male on a two-day visit, also held discussions with Maldives’ Defence Minister Mariya Didi.

“Glad to sign with Defence Minister Mariya Didi the UTF Harbour Project agreement,” Jaishankar tweeted. “Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security.”

In another tweet, the Indian foreign minister wrote: “Cordial meeting with Defence Minister Mariya Didi. Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for Maldives.”

Didi also responded to Jaishankar’s tweet, welcoming him to the country’s defence ministry. “From time immemorial Defence Cooperation has been a key element of the sisterly relationship that exists between India and Maldives. The Coast Guard Harbour and Dockyard at SIFAVARU will mark another significant milestone.”

