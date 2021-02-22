The West Bengal government on Sunday became the fourth state to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel, reported The Times of India. The taxes were reduced by Re 1 and will be effective from February 22 in the poll-bound state.

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the move would provide some respite to people affected by the rapidly-increasing prices of fuel, reported PTI. “To reduce the common man’s burden, the state government has decided to allow rebate of Re 1 per litre on sales tax payable on sales of petrol and diesel w.e.f. [with effect from] the end of midnight of 22nd February, 2021 till 30th day of June, 2021,” he tweeted.

In the past few days, fuel prices have skyrocketed with petrol costing over Rs 100 in some areas of the country. However, there was no change in fuel prices across the four metropolitan cities on Monday.

In Kolkata, petrol cost Rs 91.78 a litre, while the price of diesel was Rs 84.56 a litre. Petrol price stayed at Rs 90.58 in Delhi, while diesel was priced at Rs 80.97 per litre. In Chennai, petrol cost Rs 92.59 and diesel Rs 85.98 a litre. Petrol price was Rs 97 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel cost Rs 88.06 per litre.

Meanwhile, Mitra alleged that the Centre had imposed cess to avoid devolution with states, which is “against the characteristics of federalism”. “The Centre earned Rs 32.90 per litre in taxes from petrol [on February 20], while the state got around Rs 18.46 only,” he said. “In case of diesel, the central government’s earning was Rs 31.80 per litre as against about Rs 12.77 for the state.”

Besides Bengal, three other states have reduced taxes on petrol and diesel. Rajasthan was the first state to reduce Value Added Tax from 38% to 36% on January 29. Assam, which is going to polls later this year, on February 12 withdrew an additional tax of Rs 5 imposed to fund the fight against the coronavirus last year. Meghalaya has provided the biggest relief of Rs 7.4 on petrol and Rs 7.1 on diesel.

However, the central government has refused the cut excise duty it had raised by Rs 13 on petrol and Rs 16 on diesel a litre between March and May 2020. At the time, the price of crude oil had fallen to Rs $19.9 a barrel (approximately Rs 1,443.93 per barrel).

Oil minister blames international market for hike

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday blamed the international market for the rise in fuel prices, reported ANI.

“There are two main reasons behind the fuel price rise,” he said. “The international market has reduced fuel production and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. This is making the consumer countries suffer.”

Pradhan said that the government had been continuously urging the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and OPEC plus countries that it should not happen. “We hope there will be a change,” the oil minister said.

He also justified the tax levied on petrol and diesel, citing the coronavirus pandemic. “We have to do various development work,” the minister said. “For this, Centre and state governments collect the tax. Spending on development work will generate more jobs. Government has increased its investment and 34% more capital spending will be done in this budget. State governments will also increase spending.”

Hike in fuel prices ‘not too much’ overall, says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the increase in fuel prices was “not too much” overall, reported ANI. “Fuel prices increased by around 10% to 15% in the last 4 to 5 years,” he said. “Overall, it is not too much but the government is keeping an eye on it.”

Khattar said revenue collected by the government will reach people eventually. “Whatever revenue is collected by the government, it is used for people,” the chief minister said. “The value-added tax in Haryana is comparatively lower than other states.”

Assam Congress protests against fuel hike

The Assam unit of the Congress on Sunday launched protests across the state against the rise in fuel prices, reported NDTV. The party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of “looting” the public in the name of fuel taxes.

Congress leaders, led by former Union minister Mukul Wasnik, carried cooking gas cylinders on their shoulders, wearing garland of onions and protesting at fuel stations across the state. The protest was held ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on Monday.

“Will the BJP government clarify whom it is busy levying tax for,” Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia asked. “Who is this government favouring at the expense of making people suffer so much?”