A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Disha Ravi sent to one-day police custody by Delhi court in farm protest document case: Ravi was presented in court after her three-day judicial custody ended on Monday.
  2. Bhima Koregaon case accused Telugu poet Varavara Rao gets bail on medical grounds for six months: Just as the Bombay HC pronounced the verdict, the additional solicitor general sought a stay on the order for three weeks. However, the HC rejected it.
  3. Congress government in Puducherry falls, CM points finger at BJP and Centre after resigning: The BJP said it will not stake claim to form government.
  4. ‘Cow science’ exam postponed after widespread criticism: The online test was supposed to be held on February 25.
  5. In West Bengal’s Hooghly, PM Narendra Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee over ‘cut money’: The prime minister accused the Trinamool Congress government of doing politics of ‘vote bank’ and ‘appeasement’ in the state.
  6. China detains journalist, two others for allegedly ‘insulting’ its soldiers who died in Galwan clash: Qiu Ziming, an investigative journalist, was detained for suggesting the fatalities on Chinese side were likely to be higher than the official count.
  7. Medical body criticises Centre for promoting ‘unscientific product’ like Patanjali’s Coronil: This came after the World Health Organization clarified that it had not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine.
  8. Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel, police find suicide note: Investigating the matter was under way, and the body has been sent for postmortem.
  9. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife responds to CBI notice, asks team to visit residence on Tuesday: The central agency had on Sunday issued a notice to Rujira Banerjee in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case.
  10. Odisha gangrape accused arrested after 22 years from Maharashtra: The person had adopted a fake identity, and was working in Lonavala.