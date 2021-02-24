India on Wednesday registered 13,742 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,10,30,176. The new cases are nearly 30% higher than Tuesday’s count. The country’s toll rose to 1,56,567 as 104 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stood at 1,46,907, while the number of recoveries reached 1,07,26,702. As many as 1,21,65,598 health care and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far. Of these, 4.20 lakh were inoculated on Tuesday.

Several states are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Maharashtra’s Amravati district, which is under a week-long lockdown, saw a record increase in cases on Tuesday, PTI reported. The city registered 926 new cases, taking the overall count to 31,123. Meanwhile, Parbhani district imposed restrictions on travel from 11 places in the Vidarbha region.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In Maharashtra’s Jalna district, schools, colleges, coaching centres and weekly markets will be shut till the end of March, ANI reported. Jalna Superintendent of Police V Deshmukh said that periodic rapid antigen tests will be done on newspaper and vegetable vendors.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government made it mandatory for people from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab to show negative coronavirus certificates in order to enter the Capital. People travelling by road are exempted from the rule.

People over 60 to be allowed to self-register for vaccination

From March 1, people over the age of 60 and those with comorbidities will be allowed to self-register for the vaccination and choose where to get inoculated, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry directed Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh to expedite the vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

State updates

The Chhattisgarh government directed the authorities to screen people coming from other places through different modes of transportation, PTI reported. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appealed to people to continue taking appropriate precautions. A night curfew was imposed in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district till March 8 amid the increase in coronavirus cases, ANI reported. Essential services and industries will be exempted. Odisha warned healthcare workers who are choosing not to get vaccinated that they will cease to get benefits such as free treatment and financial help, the Hindustan Times reported. In Punjab, 13 school teachers tested positive for the coronavirus, ANI reported. The authorities tested 4,000 teachers for the infection.

