Trading was halted on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday due to a technical glitch that stopped the updating of live price quotes of Nifty and Nifty Bank indexes.

“NSE [National Stock Exchange] has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy,” the NSE tweeted. “We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system.”

The stock exchange said that they are working on restoring the system. “In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved,” it said.

NSE’s Nifty was stuck at 14,820.45, climbing by 112.65 points, or 0.77%, from 10.15 am. Nifty Bank, which represents the 12 most liquid and large capitalised stocks from the banking sector that trade on the NSE, was fixed at 35,626.60, up by 509.65 points, or 1.45%, since the same time.

The live price quotes of all the 11 sector gauges, which the NSE compiles, are also not updating due to the glitch. However, the futures – agreement to buy or sell an asset at a future date at an agreed-upon price – of both Nifty and Nifty Bank were updating normally.

Top gainers in the Nifty bracket were Coal India, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance. GAIL, Tata Consultancy Services, United Phosphorus, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy were among the losers.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 50,002.32, jumping by 250.91 points, or 0.50%, after opening at 49,763.94. Top losers in the Sensex bracket were Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Lever and Power Grid Corporation of India. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Larsen & Turbo were the top gainers.