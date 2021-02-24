The newly-refurbished cricket stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad has been renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium, it was announced at the inauguration on Wednesday ahead of the third Test between India and England. It was earlier called the Sardar Patel stadium.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world’s largest cricket stadium in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among a host of other dignitaries.

In pictures: A look at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad

It opens with the third Test between India and England, a day-night game, and will also host the fourth and final game of the series from March 4.

Gujarat: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, at Motera in Ahmedabad



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also present pic.twitter.com/PtHWjrIeeH — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

Spread over 63 acres, the stadium has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore and with a seating capacity for 1,32,000 spectators, it has surpassed the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000.

“The total area is equivalent to 32 Olympic size soccer fields put together,” stated a note from the Press Information Bureau giving specifics of the enormous structure.