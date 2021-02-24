A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Citizens above 60, those above 45 with comorbidities to be vaccinated for coronavirus from March 1: The vaccines will be given at 10,000 government centres and 20,000 private inoculation facilities.
  2. Motera’s Sardar Patel stadium renamed after Narendra Modi: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world’s largest cricket stadium ahead of the third Test between India and England.
  3. Centre lifts restriction on private banks from getting business on government transactions: Only a few private sector lenders will be allowed to conduct government-related banking transactions like payment of taxes, pension payments and small savings.
  4. UPSC aspirants who had last attempt in 2020 will not get another chance to take exam, says SC: The petitioners had sought an extra chance citing difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.
  5. Poultry farms, shops in Maharashtra’s Palghar to be shut for 21 days after bird flu cases confirmed: Palghar Deputy Collector Kiran Mahajan said the decision was taken after 45 chickens died at a poultry farm. Meanwhile, in Jalna district, educational institutions and weekly markets will be shut till March 31 due to rising Covid-19 cases.
  6. UP Assembly approves bill prohibiting religious conversion: The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021, was passed after a voice vote in the state Assembly.
  7. Mamata Banerjee alleges Centre is targeting women in her family, calls BJP leaders ‘rioters’: Meanwhile, in a letter, Banerjee said her administration wanted to provide vaccination free of cost to everyone.
  8. ‘RBI has major concerns about cryptocurrency,’ says Shaktikanta Das: The RBI governor said that the concerns have been flagged to the government, which is expected to take a call on the matter.
  9. Manipur journalist denied entry to state Assembly to cover proceedings: The Foundation for Media Professionals has demanded that the authorities revoke the breach of privilege notice against Grace Jajo.
  10. Parachute of NASA’s Mars rover had a secret message, courtesy a crossword enthusiast engineer: The parachute had ‘dare mighty things’ inscribed on it, which is a phrase borrowed from former US President Theodore Roosevelt.