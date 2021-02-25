An abandoned vehicle with explosives was found near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday evening, NDTV reported, quoting Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“A Scorpio van with some gelatin was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani’s home in Mumbai,” Deshmukh said, according to NDTV. “The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting an investigation into it. The truth will come out.”

The vehicle contained gelatin sticks, the minister told PTI. Unidentified police officials also confirmed the information to NDTV, adding that it was not an assembled explosive device and that investigations into the matter was underway.

More details are awaited.