The coronavirus vaccination process will be put on a hold on this weekend – February 27 and 28 – for upgrading the software CoWIN, which is used to coordinate the campaign, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

“On this Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th Feb), the Co-Win digital platform will be transitioning from Co-Win1.0 to Co-Win 2.0,” the release said. “In view of this, Covid-19 vaccination sessions will not be scheduled during these two days.”

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other Central officials held a meeting on Friday with all states and Union Territories regarding the next phase of vaccination from March 1, which will include senior citizen and people with co-morbidities.

In a separate release, the health ministry said that those eligible for vaccination in the next phase can self-register themselves for the shots using the CoWIN or Aarogya Setu app. These apps will show the government and private hospitals serving as Covid Vaccination Centres with date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiaries will be able to choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment for vaccination, the release stated.

Earlier this week, the Centre had said that vaccines will be given to citizens who are above the age of 60 and those above 45 deemed at high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions, from March 1. India commenced the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines on January 16, with a target of inoculating 30 crore people by July.

The country is using the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is produced by the Serum Institute, and a government-backed vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech whose efficacy is not entirely yet known.