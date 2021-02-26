The big news: 5 Assembly polls to start on March 27 and counting on May 2, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India exited recession with 0.4% growth in Q3, and there will be no coronavirus vaccination this weekend because of updates to the CoWIN app.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Counting of votes in Assembly elections for all states, Puducherry on May 2:West Bengal, Assam will vote in multiple phases between March 27 and April 29 while Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will be held in single phase on April 6.
- India’s GDP grew by 0.4% in third quarter, full year estimates revised to -8% from -7.7%: Growth rates for the first and second quarter, which were already in the negative, have been revised to show further contraction.
- No coronavirus vaccination this weekend due to updates to CoWIN software: In the upgraded software, beneficiaries will be able to self-register themselves for the inoculation.
- Interim bail granted to co-accused in Munawar Faruqui case: Nalin Yadav and Sadakat Khan by Madhya Pradesh HC: All those accused in the case have now been given bail.
- Coronavirus curfew imposed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district from February 27 to March 1: Minister Vijay Waddettiwar said that restrictions were likely to be implemented in local trains and malls across the state.
- Five Congress MLAs suspended for allegedly manhandling Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya: The suspended MLAs are Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and MLAs Sunder Singh Thakur, Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Satpal Raizada and Vinay Kumar.
- Prices of petrol, diesel will come down once winter ends, claims petroleum minister, says ‘it happens’: Dharmendra Pradhan attributed the rise in fuel prices to an increase in demand during the season.
- ‘Many don’t trust us,’ says Twitter CEO, vows to make content moderation practices more transparent: As part of the reform measures, the social media platform is reportedly planning to introduce a way for users to automatically block and mute abusive accounts.
- Activist Nodeep Kaur gets bail in third case by Punjab and Haryana High Court: The Dalit activist had alleged that she was severely beaten and tortured in police custody.
- Tigress Avni killed on court’s order, says SC, refuses to take contempt action: CJI SA Bobde said that trophy hunting was a serious matter, but added that the court cannot interfere at this stage.