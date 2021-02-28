The Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday successfully launched the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites on board the PSLV-C51 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The launch was the first lift-off of the space body for this year.

Watch Live: Launch of Amazonia-1 and 18 Co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 https://t.co/8g9vk1C5es — ISRO (@isro) February 28, 2021

#WATCH ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/jtyQUYi1O0 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

“In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud to launch the first satellite designed, integrated by Brazil,” the space body’s chief K Sivan said. “The satellite is in very good health. I congratulate the Brazilian team.”

The 637 kg Amazonia-1 is an optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research, the research unit of Brazil’s ministry of science, according to the Hindustan Times. The satellite is aimed at providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

The 18 “co-passengers” include four of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, or, IN-SPACe and 14 of ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India. The IN-SPACe satellites includes an engraved picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolising his Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and space privatisation, according to NDTV. An e-copy of the Bhagavad Gita, saved on a memory card, has also been sent.