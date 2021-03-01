Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” Modi wrote on Twitter. “I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

India’s second phase of vaccination, covering people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities, begins on Monday. Registration on the Co-Win portal is expected to open at 9 am.

Around 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, more than 600 hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme, and other private hospitals enrolled under state schemes can administer the vaccine.

Private hospitals are allowed to charge Rs 250 for each dose of the vaccine, while inoculation at government hospitals will be free. By expanding the vaccination drive, government is hoping to control the surge in coronavirus cases across several states.

India had begun the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines on January 16, with a target of inoculating 30 crore people by July. More than 1.43 crore health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

India on Sunday reported 16,752 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,10,96,731. The new cases were 1.60% higher than Saturday’s count of 16,488. The country’s toll rose to 1,57,051 after 113 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.