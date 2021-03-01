India on Monday registered 15,510 coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,11,12,241. The new cases were 7.4% lower than Sunday’s count. The country’s toll rose to 1,57,157 after 106 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s count of active cases stood at 1,68,627, while the number of recoveries reached 1,07,86,457. So far, more than 1.43 crore health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Several states are witnessing a worrying surge in coronavirus cases. Maharashtra registered 8,293 new cases on Sunday. It was the fifth consecutive day that the state reported more than 8,000 infections. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he did not want to impose another lockdown, but may be compelled to do so because of the worsening situation, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu extended its coronavirus-related restrictions till the end of March, ANI reported. Offices and commercial establishments will operate with staggered timings, according to NDTV. The authorities have been ordered to take action against those who violate safety protocols.

Second phase of vaccination begins today

India’s second phase of vaccination, covering people above the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities, begins on Monday. Eligible citizens can register for vaccination on the Co-WIN portal. The portal can be accessed through the mobile application, the government website and the Aarogya Setu app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He was administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, according to ANI.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. pic.twitter.com/VqqBYZDTFU — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Around 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, more than 600 hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme, and other private hospitals enrolled under state schemes can administer the vaccine.

Private hospitals are allowed to charge Rs 250 for each dose of the vaccine, while inoculation at government vaccination sites will be free.

Global updates