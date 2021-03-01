The Left Front, in alliance with the Congress and newly formed Indian Secular Front, on Sunday projected itself as the “third alternative force” in West Bengal and called for the need of a people’s welfare government, reported PTI. Elections will be held in the state in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, and the results will be announced on May 2.

“Our call is we want a janhit sarkar [people’s welfare government] in Bengal for its overall development and protection of rights of the masses,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said at a rally in Kolkata.

Yechury said that the Trinamool Congress has to be defeated first to stop the communal bandwagon of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party. He claimed that the Trinamool Congress might rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to form the government in the state in case of a hung Assembly.

“The TMC has been part of NDA [for several years] since 1998,” Yechury said. “It was part of the NDA government. In case of a hung Assembly, I am confident that the TMC would join hands with the BJP to form the state’s government.”

The CPI(M) leader called the tussle between the TMC and the BJP a “mock fight”. He accused the BJP of using money from the PM-CARES fund, which was set up to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, to “buy” leaders of other parties in the state.

He also criticised the BJP for attacking other parties, especially the Congress for “dynasty politics”, and asked how Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son became the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“The BJP talks about corruption and dynasty politics,” Yechury said. “A stadium is named after Narendra Modi. Amit Shah’s son is an office-bearer in the cricket association.”

The CPI(M) general secretary asserted that the state was headed for a triangular fight in the coming polls as the Left-Congress electoral alliance is a formidable contender against the TMC and the BJP.

Sea of people have assembled at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata to send a strong message to both TMC& BJP. Both must be defeated.

gen sec com. Sitaram Yechury along with PB member comrade Md Salim and PB member & state sec com. Surjya Kanta Mishra addressed the #PeoplesBrigade pic.twitter.com/7VjpGMJmiW — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 28, 2021

CPI(M)’s West Bengal Secretary Surya Kanta Mishra accused the TMC and the BJP of dividing the people of the state on communal lines to serve their political interests. He said the state needed a government that would work for Bengal’s development.

“The TMC and the BJP are two sides of the same coin,” Mishra claimed. “They plan to divide people on communal lines and rule. We have seen how TMC leaders are joining the BJP lock, stock and barrel. Except for the chief minister and some other leaders, the rest have switched over to the BJP. Both the TMC and the BJP now stand unmasked. We, the Left along with the Congress, would provide an alternative to people.”

CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammed Salim said the alliance would give a “knock out” punch to the “communal” TMC and the BJP. “We are fighting for changing the situation in Bengal, and some people are busy changing sides,” he said. “Those who looted public money in chit fund scams are now switching over from one party to another. If we are voted to power, we will auction properties of corrupt leaders to return the looted money.”

Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose said the “autocratic” TMC and the “fascist and communal” BJP were on one side, while all other secular and democratic forces on the other. “This is a crucial battle,” he added.

Communist Party of India Secretary D Raja accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah of violating the spirit of the Constitution. He further alleged that Modi, Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat want to destroy the spirit of the Constitution as their agenda is to make India a Hindu Rashtra (state).

WBPCC President Shri @adhirrcinc , Chief Minister of Chattishgarh Shri @bhupeshbaghel addressed the 8 lakh people strong historic rally at Brigade Parade Ground , Kolkata organised by Samyukta Morcha, the alliance between INC and the Left parties. pic.twitter.com/iqIIHXUfzJ — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) February 28, 2021

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury called the alliance the “rainbow for a new change”, reported The Times of India. He said the poll battle was not limited to just two parties – the BJP and the TMC. “Those who had thrown up the Modi-Mamata binary in Bengal should rethink after Sunday’s rally,” he said. “In future, there will not be any BJP or TMC; only the grand alliance will remain”.

Indian Secular Front leader Abbas Siddiqui pledged his support to the Left parties, but stopped short of doing the same for the Congress. “We want bhagidari [partnership] in electoral politics,” he said. “I would like to thank the Left Front for sacrificing their own seats to give us 30.”

Siddiqui’s remarks are being seen as part of a strategy to put pressure on the Congress to yield some ground in seat-sharing with the Indian Secular Front before talks between them begin on Monday.

Earlier, Siddiqui arrived just as Chowdhury was addressing the rally. Siddiqui’s arrival on stage led to his supporters make noises to stop the Congress leader from finishing his speech, according to India Today. It seemed that Chowdhury would have to cut down his speech but it did not happen.

Speaking about the apparent problems with the Congress, Siddiqui told India Today that he did not want the votes to be divided but had asked for clarity from the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

“Don’t want the vote to be divided; have asked Congress for clarity, if they want an alliance,” Siddiqui said. “With Left, our alliance is on. We are still speaking with [AIMIM chief Asaduddin] Owaisi, once it’s done, we will speak about it.”