Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin on Sunday filed an application to contest from the Kolathur Assembly constituency in the upcoming state elections in Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported. Stalin will be contesting from the constituency for the third time after having successfully done so on two previous occasions in 2011 and 2016.

Before 2011, he used to fight from the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, according to The News Minute.

In 2011, Stalin defeated Saidai Duraisamy of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam by a rather slender margin of 2,734 votes. Five years later, he improved his performance, defeating AIADMK’s JCD Prabhakar by a margin of 37,730 votes.

Meanwhile, Stalin’s son and the party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is set to make his electoral debut, has submitted his application to fight from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, The Indian Express reported. The constituency is a stronghold of the DMK and was represented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s grandfather and the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Karunanidhi on three occasions, according to The News Minute.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, which is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement in the state, is likely to field actor Khushboo Sundar from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, The News Minute reported. The potential Udhayanidhi Stalin-Khushboo Sundar contest will be a high-profile one, given both of them are Tamil film stars.

On Saturday, AIADMK announced a seat-sharing agreement with Pattali Makkal Katchi, which will fight on 23 seats. The negotiations with BJP are still on.

The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.