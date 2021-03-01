A look at the headlines right now:

  1. No data breach occurred due to Chinese malware attack, says Centre after US firm’s report: A report released by the firm has suggested that a massive power outage in Mumbai last year may have been the result of Chinese intrusion.
  2. For West Bengal polls, Tejashwi Yadav pledges RJD’s support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress: The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said that his party’s priority was to stop the BJP ‘at any cost’.
  3. Congress’ Anand Sharma questions party’s alliance with Abbas Siddiqui’s ISF for West Bengal polls: The Muslim cleric’s Indian Secular Front has been called a fundamentalist group because of Siddique’s controversial remarks in his religious speeches.
  4. Prashant Kishor becomes principal advisor of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ahead of 2022 polls: The political strategist said Singh was ‘like family’ and he could not say no to the offer.
  5. GST collections in February recorded at Rs 1.13 lakh crore: On Friday, the Centre released Rs 4,000 crore to states and Union territories in the 18th installment to meet GST compensation shortfall.
  6. Will you marry her?, CJI asks man accused of raping minor, grants protection from arrest: The man told the court that he was a government employee who will be suspended if he was arrested or detained under criminal charges.
  7. Lawyer Nikita Jacob moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail in farm protest document case: On February 17, the Bombay High Court had granted her protection from arrest for three weeks in the case.
  8. CISCE class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 papers from April 8: The exams, which are usually held in February-March, were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  9. In TN elections, DMK chief MK Stalin to contest from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk: This is the third time that Stalin is contesting from the Kolathur constituency.
  10. Maharashtra logs 6,397 coronavirus new cases; CM says doesn’t want lockdown but feels ‘helpless’: On Monday, the Centre said Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39% of India’s total active cases.