Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan died at a hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday morning, reported the Hindustan Times. He was 69.

Chauhan had tested positive for the coronavirus on January 11 and was undergoing treatment. He was airlifted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital last month in a serious condition, according to PTI. Nandkumar Singh Chauhan was on ventilator support for the past few days. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier visited the Khandwa MP during his time.

Chauhan’s last rites will be performed at his ancestral place Shahpur in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district on Wednesday, his son Harshvardhan Chauhan said.

Nandkumar Singh Chauhan started his political career in 1978 from the Shahpur Municipal Council and was later elected as an MLA. He was an MLA from 1985 to 1996 when he was elected a Lok Sabha member. He got re-elected in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to Chauhan’s family. “Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji,” he tweeted. “He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid his tributes to the Khandwa MP. “Nandu Bhaiya [as he was popularly known] gave his best to the party as the state BJP president,” he tweeted. “His mortal remains will reach his ancestral village today. I offer my tributes to him.”

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also condoled the BJP leader’s demise. “Received the news of the sad demise of Khandwa MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan,” Nath tweeted. “My condolences to the family. May god grant him place at his feet and the family the power to bear this sadness.”

