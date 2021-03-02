India on Tuesday criticised Pakistan at the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, and asked Islamabad to “stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism and end institutionalised violation of human rights”. First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, Pawankumar Badhe, made the remarks using the Right of Reply.

“Pakistan, a country in dire economic situation, will be well advised to stop wasting time of the Council and its mechanisms, stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism and end institutionalised violation of human rights of its minority and other communities,” Badhe said at the session held in Geneva. “The members of this Council are well aware that Pakistan has provided pensions to dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds and has the dubious distinction of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations.”

Badhe also criticised Islamabad for intentionally using the Human Rights Council for its malicious propaganda against India. The Indian diplomat recalled that Pakistan leaders have admitted that the country had “become a factory for producing terrorists”.

“We reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the statement of the OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation],” the Indian representative said. “It has no locus standi to comment on matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.”

The Indian diplomat also alleged that “enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and arbitrary detentions” were imposed against those who try to speak out against the establishment in Pakistan. Badhe claimed that ancient sites of religious minorities in Pakistan were repeatedly attacked and vandalised.

On February 24, India had rejected Pakistan’s criticism of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and said that Islamabad should instead focus on taking credible action to end state-sponsored terrorism. The response came after Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari criticised India at the UNHRC.

In January, New Delhi said that Islamabad did not deserve to be a co-sponsor to a United Nations resolution for promoting the protection of religious sites, as the country had allegedly “explicitly supported” a mob that set on fire and demolished a Hindu temple in December. New Delhi alleged that Islamabad’s agencies remained “mute spectators” while the temple was being razed.