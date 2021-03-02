Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Tuesday gave assent to a Bill that reserves 75% of the jobs in private sector that pay less than Rs 50,000 per month, for candidates from the state, PTI reported.

The Bill was passed by the Haryana government in November last year and was one of the key promises made by the ruling alliance partner Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party during the Assembly elections of 2019.

Speaking to reporters in state capital Chandigarh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed that the governor has given his nod to the Bill, PTI reported. Khattar said that his government will soon notify the Bill.

“This is the day of great happiness for the youths of the state,” Deputy Chief Minister Chautala said, according to NDTV. “The youths of the state now will get 75% reservation in private sector jobs. They will get reservation in every company, society and trust.”

Once it becomes the law, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, will apply to companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms located across the state. The Bill also contains a clause that allows companies to hire an outsider only if they are unable to find a suitable local candidate for a job profile.

The Bill defines local candidates as those domiciled in the state. For the domicile status, a person should be born in Haryana or should have lived in the state for at least 15 years, according to PTI. The quota will initially apply for 10 years, according to the Bill.

It further appoints a “designated officer” to act as a representative of the government who will rule on companies invoking the exemption clause citing lack of suitable candidates. This officer would be in the position to overrule the exemption claim by directing the company concerned to “train local candidates to achieve the desired skill, qualification or proficiency”.