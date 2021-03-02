A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Reporting on content of Delhi violence chargesheet unfair, raises question on leaks, says court: The court in Delhi took note of sedition charges, and other sections, against all 18 accused in the case.
  2. Farmer unions to campaign against BJP in poll-bound states: The farmers will also block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway at various points on March 6 to mark 100 days of their agitation.
  3. Manipur journalist becomes first to get notice under new digital media rules, later withdrawn: The notice, according to journalist Paojel Chaoba, was issued for an online discussion that was uploaded on the Facebook page of ‘The Frontier Manipur’.
  4. Amazon Prime Video apologises again for ‘Tandav’, says objectionable scenes removed or edited: The show’s makers have already apologised at least twice so far.
  5. Beneficiaries can take first, second coronavirus vaccine shots at different places, says Centre: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 90% of healthcare workers have so far been administered the first dose of the vaccine.
  6. Haryana governor approves Bill to reserve 75% jobs in private sector for locals: The Bill was passed by the state government in November last year.
  7. Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut for tweet on protesting farmers: The court asked the actor’s counsel to first comply with office submissions and posted the matter for hearing on March 18.
  8. Platform ticket fare raised five times at some Mumbai stations to avoid overcrowding amid pandemic: The tickets that were priced at Rs 10 earlier will now cost Rs 50.
  9. Manmohan Singh blames ‘ill-considered demonetisation’ for unemployment, informal sector crisis: The former prime minister also criticised the Centre for undermining federalism by not holding regular consultations with states.
  10. Anand Sharma attacking Congress alliance with ISF ‘serves BJP’s polarising agenda’, says Adhir Chowdhury: Sharma had said the tie-up for the Bengal elections with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front ‘militates against the core ideology’ of the Congress.