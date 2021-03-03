Coronavirus: India reports 14,989 infections, active cases over 1.7 lakh after a month
The country’s tally stood at 1,11,39,516, while the toll jumped to 1,57,346.
India on Wednesday reported 14,989 coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,11,39,516, data from the health ministry showed. Deaths jumped by 98 to 1,57,346.
India’s active case count stood at 1,70,126, while 1,08,12,044 people have recovered from the infection. The active cases were recorded over 1.7 lakh after a month, according to PTI. The active case rate was 1.51%, while the recovery rate stood at 97.07%. The fatality rate was at 1.41%.
So far, 1,56,20,749 beneficiaries have been inoculated, with 7,68,730 receiving the shots on Tuesday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up till Tuesday with 7,85,220 samples being tested on March 2.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded zero deaths and registered 217 new cases, pushing the national Capital’s tally to 6,39,681, reported PTI.
Mumbai also registered the lowest daily fatality in over 10 months by recording just two deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The toll in the city stood at 11,476, while the case tally rose to 3,27,619 after 849 new infections were reported.
Meanwhile, government data showed that 74% of the beneficiaries who received the coronavirus vaccine as part of the second phase in Delhi on Monday took the jab at private hospitals, reported the Hindustan Times. The vaccine shot is free at government facilities, while private centres are offering it at a capped price of Rs 250 per dose.
Officials said this could also be because a majority of the vaccination sites in the national Capital are in private hospitals. Of the 308 vaccination centres in Delhi, 136 are in private hospitals, while only 56 are in government hospitals.
Global Updates
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 11.47 crore people and killed over 25.48 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 6.48 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
- The United Kingdom said that India will provide the country with 10 million, or 1 crore, AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses, reported Reuters. A UK government spokesperson told Reuters that Britain had ordered 100 million doses, or 10 crore, of AstraZeneca’s vaccine of which 10 million will come from the Serum Institute of India.
- In Australia, Health Minister Greg Hunt said that the country will extend its year-long international border closure by at least three months till mid-June, reported AFP. Hunt said the health officials had advised the government that “the Covid-19 situation overseas continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk to Australia, including the emergence of more highly transmissible variants”.
- United States President Joe Biden said the country expects to have delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than estimated, reported AP. The president also asked the states to administer one shot of the vaccines to teachers to ensure quick reopening of schools.
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the state was dropping mask requirements and would allow businesses to fully reopen, reported The New York Times.