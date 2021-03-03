The big news: Bharat Biotech vaccine shows 81% efficacy in phase 3 trials, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: IT raids conducted at Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s properties, and a Karnataka minister resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct.
- Covaxin showed 81% efficacy in third phase trials, says Bharat Biotech: The vaccine was cleared for emergency use before its third phase trial results were released.
- IT raids at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu’s properties: The searches were related to alleged tax evasion.
- Karnataka minister resigns after being accused of seeking sexual favours for government job: The complainant alleged that Ramesh Jarkiholi threatened the woman after he was told about the existence of the purported sex video clips.
- India loses its status as ‘free’ in Freedom House’s 2021 report: Political rights and civil liberties have worsened since Modi became PM in 2014, and the decline has accelerated since his re-election in 2019, the report said.
- Chinese hackers still targeting one Indian port, says US cyber security firm: Cyber intelligence company Recorded Future had first flagged the threat to India’s power grid and ports on February 28.
- Trinamool Congress complains to EC about PM’s photo on Covid-19 vaccine certificates: TMC MP Derek O’ Brien urged the election body to immediately stop this ‘breach’ of election code.
- 10 rockets hit airbase hosting US troops in Iraq: There was no official confirmation on the casualties or damage caused due to this attack so far.
- Policemen in Maharashtra allegedly force girls to strip, dance in Jalgaon, government orders inquiry: The incident took place at a hostel run by the Women and Child Welfare Department.
- Four dissenting Congress leaders say ‘boundaries’ should not be breached in party criticism: PJ Kurien, Sandeep Dikshit, Ajay Singh and M Veerappa Moily spoke out against a recent meeting of 23 Congress leaders, and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comment on the PM.
- Reliance acquires over half of airwaves on sale at telecom spectrum auction for Rs 57,122 crore: The most expensive band of 700 megahertz went unsold due to high reserve prices.