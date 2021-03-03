A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Covaxin showed 81% efficacy in third phase trials, says Bharat Biotech: The vaccine was cleared for emergency use before its third phase trial results were released.
  2. IT raids at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Pannu’s properties: The searches were related to alleged tax evasion.
  3. Karnataka minister resigns after being accused of seeking sexual favours for government job: The complainant alleged that Ramesh Jarkiholi threatened the woman after he was told about the existence of the purported sex video clips.
  4. India loses its status as ‘free’ in Freedom House’s 2021 report: Political rights and civil liberties have worsened since Modi became PM in 2014, and the decline has accelerated since his re-election in 2019, the report said.
  5. Chinese hackers still targeting one Indian port, says US cyber security firm: Cyber intelligence company Recorded Future had first flagged the threat to India’s power grid and ports on February 28.
  6. Trinamool Congress complains to EC about PM’s photo on Covid-19 vaccine certificates: TMC MP Derek O’ Brien urged the election body to immediately stop this ‘breach’ of election code.
  7. 10 rockets hit airbase hosting US troops in Iraq: There was no official confirmation on the casualties or damage caused due to this attack so far.
  8. Policemen in Maharashtra allegedly force girls to strip, dance in Jalgaon, government orders inquiry: The incident took place at a hostel run by the Women and Child Welfare Department.
  9. Four dissenting Congress leaders say ‘boundaries’ should not be breached in party criticism: PJ Kurien, Sandeep Dikshit, Ajay Singh and M Veerappa Moily spoke out against a recent meeting of 23 Congress leaders, and Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comment on the PM.
  10. Reliance acquires over half of airwaves on sale at telecom spectrum auction for Rs 57,122 crore: The most expensive band of 700 megahertz went unsold due to high reserve prices.